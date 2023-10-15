JFCS offers grief counseling services as Israel-Gaza conflict continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For eight days, the world’s been watching Israel and Gaza and trying to process the horrific videos and pictures. Seeing and hearing all the stories can be triggering. Jewish Family and Career Services is extending their hand to help people cope.

“One of the things that happens with trauma is we tend to feel isolated,” JFCS CEO Dr. David Finke said . “What we do with that is we tend to isolate our own thoughts and feelings and we don’t share what that trauma is and that is actually counterproductive.”

The situation in Israel and Gaza is flooding Americans with mixed emotions. Some are anxious, sad, angry, and/or afraid. Finke said those feelings can weigh on a person’s psyche. As a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the JFCS is offering free grief counseling sessions.

“Because sometimes it’s as simple as coming in and talking about it, clearing your head, and moving on,” Finke said. “Sometimes it requires a little bit more, but the idea is exactly as you put it, which is to help our community get a little bit of hope and more recognition that together we can be a stronger community.”

Finke says a number of people have called asking how to talk to children about what’s happening in the Middle East. He suggests parents limit their kid’s time on social media and allow the children to lead conversations about Israel.

”That’s so that, we as adults, aren’t putting adult messages on them and they are hearing it in a way that they can understand it and consume it,” he said

Grief counseling sessions aren’t just available for those in the Jewish community, but for anyone who’s feeling impacted and needs support. All culture and religious backgrounds are welcomed.

To take advantage of this free service, call JFCS at Jessica Holloway at (502) 452-6341, ext. 153

