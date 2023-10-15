Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Police searching for suspect in Henry County bank robbery

KSP released photos of the man they said robbed a bank in Henry County.
KSP released photos of the man they said robbed a bank in Henry County.(Kentucky State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released photos of a man they said robbed a bank in Henry County.

In a release, KSP said the robbery happened Saturday around 10:59 a.m. at the United Citizen’s Banks and Trust in New Castle.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect, who they said is a white man with a heavy set build. The man left the bank on foot and could possibly be driving a black SUV with red and/or orange stripes.

Investigators are not sure which direction or area he may be in.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 502-532-6363502-532-6363.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
OVW wrestler Cash Flo struggles with a chin lock against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion...
Ohio Valley Wrestling finds itself in the national spotlight
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Man dead after shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew’s
Larry Gehlbach
Floyd County police searching for missing 81-year-old man

Latest News

Bellatrix
Bellatrix, adorable dog with special needs, adopted at Evansville rescue shelter
Louisville Slugger Field hosts the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Louisville Slugger Field hosts the Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Showcase of Schools helps JCPS families prepare for next year
Showcase of Schools helps JCPS families prepare for next year
Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Cool temperatures today, light showers early Monday