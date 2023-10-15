Kentucky State Police searching for suspect in Henry County bank robbery

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released photos of a man they said robbed a bank in Henry County.

In a release, KSP said the robbery happened Saturday around 10:59 a.m. at the United Citizen’s Banks and Trust in New Castle.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect, who they said is a white man with a heavy set build. The man left the bank on foot and could possibly be driving a black SUV with red and/or orange stripes.

Investigators are not sure which direction or area he may be in.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP at 502-532-6363502-532-6363.

This is an ongoing investigation.

