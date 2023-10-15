LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a homicide after a man died at UofL Hospital from gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., LMPD responded to a call of a business robbery in the 1000 block of Zorn Avenue, near I-71.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers were told that the business had not been robbed, but shots had been fired in the parking lot. They were able to locate a scene, but no victim, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

A short time later, a man who had been shot arrived at the hospital by private means and later died from those injuries.

Detective are canvasing the area but no suspects are known yet.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

