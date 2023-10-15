Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Slugger Field hosts the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News’ Tawana Andrew emceed the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday morning.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s invited people to march with them at Slugger Field. People came out in droves, some in costumes like a dinosaur, a squid and even Elvis. With all that fun came a lot of support for the people who suffer from the disease and their families.

The Alzheimer’s Association says in Kentucky around 75,000 people and 110,00 in Indiana people 65 and older live with the disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an event that takes place annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and has raised nearly $450,000. That puts them about 90% of the way to their $500,000 goal.

To learn more about the organization and how to donate, click or tap here.

