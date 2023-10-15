Louisville’s Great Chili Cook-Off kicks off competition Sunday afternoon
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s annual Great Chili Cook-Off is back.
This year’s event runs Oct. 14 and 15 in Nulu off the 800th block of Market Street from 12 to 6 p.m. Teams met each other on Saturday, but the competition takes place on Sunday, with first place in Home Chef and Restaurant categories earning $2,500 and second place $500. Chili teams also have opportunities to win Best Booth Design.
The general public is invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. It costs $5 to vote, and the money will be donated to charity.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.