Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville’s Great Chili Cook-Off kicks off competition Sunday afternoon

(123RF)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s annual Great Chili Cook-Off is back.

This year’s event runs Oct. 14 and 15 in Nulu off the 800th block of Market Street from 12 to 6 p.m. Teams met each other on Saturday, but the competition takes place on Sunday, with first place in Home Chef and Restaurant categories earning $2,500 and second place $500. Chili teams also have opportunities to win Best Booth Design.

The general public is invited to vote for the People’s Choice Award. It costs $5 to vote, and the money will be donated to charity.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
Generic police lights
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital
OVW wrestler Cash Flo struggles with a chin lock against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion...
Ohio Valley Wrestling finds itself in the national spotlight
Larry Gehlbach
Floyd County police searching for missing 81-year-old man
Man in hospital after shooting in Shively

Latest News

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
Inaugural Mayor’s Southwest Fun Run helps raise funds for David Armstrong Pavilion
Bert Kreischer's "Tops Off World Tour" kicks off in 2024.
Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to KFC Yum! Center during Tops Off World Tour
Bill White (left) is presented the White Cane Day Award, an annual award is to recognize...
TARC celebrates White Cane Safety Day
OVW wrestler Cash Flo struggles with a chin lock against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion...
Ohio Valley Wrestling finds itself in the national spotlight