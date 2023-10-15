Contact Troubleshooters
Man dead after shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew’s

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near the St. Matthew’s neighborhood Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro police said officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Frankfort Avenue around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. All parties have been accounted for, according to Ellis.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

