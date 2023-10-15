Contact Troubleshooters
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search

Larry Gehlbach
Larry Gehlbach(FCSO)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Sherrif’s Office has found the missing 81-year-old Lanesville man.

Larry Gehlbach was reported missing Friday afternoon after wandering away from his Lanesville home, according to FCSO.

Over 200 people volunteered Sunday to help emergency services search for Gehlbach. According to a Facebook post, Gelhbach was found and being helped by EMS around 2:40 p.m.

