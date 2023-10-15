Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman-Owned Wallet celebrates women-owned businesses

NuLu
NuLu(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woman-Owen Wallet hosted their ‘Boob-bie Bash,’ an event that celebrates women-owned businesses, Sunday afternoon.

‘Boob-bie Bash’ brought a Halloween twist to the celebration, with their spooky snacks, witch’s brew and focus on magic. Ten20 Craft Brewery hosted the event, bringing in snacks with Happy Belly Bistro and music with DJ Bombshell.

Woman-Owen Wallet runs a store out of NuLu and operates their own tour of the area as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital
Northwestern State University safety Ronnie Caldwell was found fatally shot Thursday morning.
College football game canceled after player shot, killed overnight
OVW wrestler Cash Flo struggles with a chin lock against current NWA World Heavyweight Champion...
Ohio Valley Wrestling finds itself in the national spotlight
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Man dead after shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew’s
Larry Gehlbach
Floyd County police searching for missing 81-year-old man

Latest News

Marresa Burke ​ WAVE - Web Producers ​ For eight days, the world’s been watching Israel and...
JFCS offers grief counseling services as Israel-Gaza conflict continues
Louisville’s Great Chili Cook-Off kicks off competition Sunday afternoon
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
Inaugural Mayor’s Southwest Fun Run helps raise funds for David Armstrong Pavilion
Bert Kreischer's "Tops Off World Tour" kicks off in 2024.
Comedian Bert Kreischer coming to KFC Yum! Center during Tops Off World Tour