Bill Ford to striking workers: ‘We can stop this now’

Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the Ford Motor Company.
Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the Ford Motor Company.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Breaking his silence, Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the Ford Motor Company, spoke publicly to United Auto Workers leaders Monday. Ford warned of economic consequences for the company, communities supported by Ford payrolls, and the domestic automobile industry as a whole.

“We need to come together to bring an end to this acrimonious round of talks,” Ford said.

The speech, which was carried live online, lasted for just under nine minutes. Appealing for unity, Ford said, “We can stop this now.”

On Monday, picket lines at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant show no signs of change. Picketers at every entrance were greeted with supportive car horns from drivers passing by.

“The ball’s in his court,” UAW local shop steward Casey Farnsley said on the truck plant picket line. “He can end it as fast as he wants to end it. We’re just looking for a fair contract and we’re going to be out here till we get one.”

Ford singled out the plant in his remarks.

“The UAW leaders decided to escalate and strike our Kentucky Truck Plant last week,” Ford said. “Shutting down the plant, harms tens of thousands of Americans right away - workers, suppliers and dealers alike. It hurts the communities that depend on these local economies.”

Ford also tried to turn attention to the company’s competition with non-union automakers Toyota, Honda and Tesla, saying the conflict is “not about Ford vs UAW.”

Local union leadership was unmoved.

“If you don’t think for a minute that Ford Motor Company has a specific strategy to manipulate or navigate for a solution or outcome that they want,” UAW Local President Todd Dunn said, “then you would almost be a fool.”

