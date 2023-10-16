Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Rickey Lewis Kelly(Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter has been released from custody.

Rickey Lewis Kelly, now 52, was indicted in October 2014 on eight counts of murder. In November 2017, he took a plea deal on one count of manslaughter after the other seven state charges were dropped.

The case involved the shooting death of Gregory Sawyers in 2014. Sawyers told investigators he saw Kelley shoot and kill LaJuante Jackson in July 2013.

State records show Kelly, who had been serving his sentence at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County, was released from custody today.

Lisa Lamb, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Corrections, says Kelly was required to serve 85% of his 10-year sentence and served eight years, five months and 10 days.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
KSP Logo
2 women killed in crash on I-71 in Gallatin County

Latest News

Keystone Learning Academy reopens after 10 month closure
Falls of the Ohio State Park finishes Interpretive Center renovations
Local UAW strike enters day six
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).
LMDC receives $250,000 grant for de-escalation, crisis response training