Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter has been released from custody.

Rickey Lewis Kelly, now 52, was indicted in October 2014 on eight counts of murder. In November 2017, he took a plea deal on one count of manslaughter after the other seven state charges were dropped.

The case involved the shooting death of Gregory Sawyers in 2014. Sawyers told investigators he saw Kelley shoot and kill LaJuante Jackson in July 2013.

State records show Kelly, who had been serving his sentence at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County, was released from custody today.

Lisa Lamb, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Corrections, says Kelly was required to serve 85% of his 10-year sentence and served eight years, five months and 10 days.

