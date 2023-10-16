Contact Troubleshooters
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near the St. Matthew’s neighborhood Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro police said officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Frankfort Avenue around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Sunday night, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Christopher Mayes.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. All parties have been accounted for, according to Ellis.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Jared Fox Matthews, owner of Fox Den Billiards, Bites & Brews, where the shooting occurred, issued the following statement:

“My heart is broke right now. My prayers go out to everyone that is affected by this tragic incident. I received a phone call at 3am from my GM saying a man had been shot at Fox Den. When I arrived, was informed the detective viewed our footage which clearly showed one of our security guards acted in self defense. The individual had been physically and verbally abusive to his wife, he began to threaten her, patrons , and staff with going to his car and getting a fire arm to harm everyone. The couple were asked to leave the bar. He proceeded to physically abuse his wife in the parking lot until she came to the entrance. She hid behind the security guard where the individual approached the entrance and drew his firearm. Our security had to respond immediately. The Fox Den is a locally loved place to enjoy live music, play a game of pool, watch your favorite sports team while enjoying bar food favorites, and catch up with your friends. This incident does not reflect who we are.

Again, this is an unfortunate isolated incident. Our security team responded immediately to protect our patrons and restaurant team. Unfortunately the individual had a weapon and aggressively drew it and threatened our security team.”

