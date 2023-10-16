Contact Troubleshooters
Detroit man facing drug charges in Richmond

On Thursday Officer Sharp and his K-9 Ace responded to the scene of what police believed to be a drug transaction.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond sits right off I-75. It provides easy access to the community from several different exits.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department say it can cause a lot of out-of-town visitors to come in and cause problems.

“So, they just come in, do what they need to do, and then they get out of here.” Master Patrolman Kevin Sharp, with the Richmond Police Department, said.

On Thursday, Officer Sharp and his K-9 Ace responded to the scene of what police believed to be a drug transaction. There, he says, K9 Ace did a free air sniff of 27-year-old Keishawn Larkin’s vehicle.

After a positive K9 alert to several areas, police say they found about 2 grams of suspected fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia, handguns, and more than $6,000 currency.

Larkin was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (Fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, improper equipment, failure to signal, and careless driving.

K9 Ace has only been with the department for a few months, but his work has already proven to be helpful to their team.

“Dogs have a great sense of smell, so he’s trained in narcotics, tracking, and apprehension... He’s an all-around patrol dog, but dogs have a good drive, so he’s always ready to work. He can smell things and see things that I can’t always find.” Officer Sharp said.

Officer Sharp says incidents like this are more common in the area than you may think.

“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t get a drug complaint or an overdose or some sort of suspicious activity that looks like a drug deal in neighborhoods.” Officer Sharp said, “We get it pretty frequently.”

As of right now, Larkin is being held at the Madison County Detention Center. He was in court this morning and had a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf. His preliminary hearing is Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

