Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

EPA set to begin demolition of Louisville home found with explosive materials

(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Highview home where police found explosive materials is set to be demolished as early as this week.

In July, Marc Hibel was charged with wanton endangerment after law enforcement found him to be hoarding explosive materials and squatting in a neighboring home.

Initially, his house was set to be burned down by the city, but the EPA opted to demolish the house instead.

Neighbors told WAVE News the EPA has told them they could start any day. One neighbor whose property backs up to the Hibel property said he just wants it over with.

“I wanted it to be done a week into it,” Brandon Clark said. “We’re going on two months now. It doesn’t bother me really. I’ve got a 24-hour police security in my yard, so it’s got its pros and cons, but I think everybody’s like let’s get it done and move on.”

The EPA hasn’t released a timetable for the demolition, but they’re expected to release information Friday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
KSP Logo
2 women killed in crash on I-71 in Gallatin County

Latest News

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
Bill Ford, Executive Chairman of the Ford Motor Company.
Bill Ford to striking workers: ‘We can stop this now’
Keystone Learning Academy reopens after 10 month closure
Falls of the Ohio State Park finishes Interpretive Center renovations