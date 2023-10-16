EPA set to begin demolition of Louisville home found with explosive materials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Highview home where police found explosive materials is set to be demolished as early as this week.

In July, Marc Hibel was charged with wanton endangerment after law enforcement found him to be hoarding explosive materials and squatting in a neighboring home.

Initially, his house was set to be burned down by the city, but the EPA opted to demolish the house instead.

Neighbors told WAVE News the EPA has told them they could start any day. One neighbor whose property backs up to the Hibel property said he just wants it over with.

“I wanted it to be done a week into it,” Brandon Clark said. “We’re going on two months now. It doesn’t bother me really. I’ve got a 24-hour police security in my yard, so it’s got its pros and cons, but I think everybody’s like let’s get it done and move on.”

The EPA hasn’t released a timetable for the demolition, but they’re expected to release information Friday.

