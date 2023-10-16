Falls of the Ohio State Park finishes Interpretive Center renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Falls of the Ohio State Park reopened their Interpretive Center with brand new renovations to their building and HVAC system.

It’s been closed for construction since May and reopened Monday morning with brand-new upgrades to its lighting and exhibits. The property manager said while the exhibits will remain the same, guests will feel a lot more comfortable with the new renovations.

“The HVAC, the climate control, the air conditioning was overdue, and it needed to be overhauled,” property manager Jake Shapley said. “What we had to do was drop a lot of ceilings, take a lot of grid out, redo a lot of ductwork, put an upgraded system in, install many more thermostats. As you walk through the building, it should be climate-controlled throughout, so you’re going to have a comfortable experience in the summertime or the wintertime.”

The New HVAC System also helps with moister control and helps maintain the building.

Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

