First Smoky Mountain snowfall of the fall season

Mt. LeConte, Tenn. (WSMV) - The LeConte Lodge saw its first snowfall of the fall season this week.

Several inches of snow fell on Mt. LeConte for the first time this season. (LeConte Lodge)

Early Monday morning, temperatures dropped as low as 26 degrees on the top of Mt. LeConte. These cold temperatures allowed a transition from sleet to several inches of snow.

A disturbance bringing upper-level winds out of the Northwest is to blame for the snow. The cool, moisture-filled air banks up against the Appalachian Mountains and is forced upward. This forces air to rise, creating clouds that can squeeze out either rain or snow.

In this case, with temperatures in the 20s, it was snow.

As air is forced up a mountains, the air cools and condenses forming clouds that can squeeze out rain or snow. (wsmv)

Northwest flow events are known to produce snow in the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains this time of the year.

