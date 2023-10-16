Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Clouds hold tough for another 24 hours

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drizzly and cool weather
  • Warmer by Wednesday
  • More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not much movement in temperatures today thanks to the low clouds and drizzle. The coverage of the drizzle areas will at least decrease by the late afternoon window. Temperatures remain in the 50s.

Overall, cloudy skies will remain intack tonight with any breaks in those clouds allow for isolated locations to dip into the lower 40s overnight.

Drier air will flow into WAVE Country on Tuesday. This should start to break up the cloud deck to allow for increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours, especially west of I-65. Highs will vary from the 50s to 60s based on sunshine amount.

Clouds will continue to decrease into Tuesday night with some areas potentially dropping to frost levels by early Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
Saleh El Farrah says he lost contact with his family living abroad in Gaza and now hopes...
Louisville man prepares for worst after losing contact with family in Gaza

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Monday October 16, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 10/16
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 10/13
Barrels of Woodford Reserve bourbon age in a rickhouse at the Woodford Reserve distillery in...
Behind the Forecast: Can Weather Change Bourbon’s Flavor?