FORECAST: Clouds hold tough for another 24 hours

WEATHER HEADLINES

Drizzly and cool weather

Warmer by Wednesday

More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not much movement in temperatures today thanks to the low clouds and drizzle. The coverage of the drizzle areas will at least decrease by the late afternoon window. Temperatures remain in the 50s.

Overall, cloudy skies will remain intack tonight with any breaks in those clouds allow for isolated locations to dip into the lower 40s overnight.

Drier air will flow into WAVE Country on Tuesday. This should start to break up the cloud deck to allow for increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours, especially west of I-65. Highs will vary from the 50s to 60s based on sunshine amount.

Clouds will continue to decrease into Tuesday night with some areas potentially dropping to frost levels by early Wednesday.

