FORECAST: Gloomy, damp start to the week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain showers this morning give way to afternoon drizzle
  • Clouds linger through Tuesday
  • More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day. After light showers push through the region this morning, drizzle remains possible into the afternoon. Today will be chilly, with highs in the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy remain tomorrow, along with the chance for some drizzle through the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Clouds decrease Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The clearing skies should allow lows to slide into the 30s and low 40s.

Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest on the forecast.

