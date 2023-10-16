FORECAST: Gloomy, damp start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain showers this morning give way to afternoon drizzle

Clouds linger through Tuesday

More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day. After light showers push through the region this morning, drizzle remains possible into the afternoon. Today will be chilly, with highs in the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temperatures fall into the 40s by Tuesday morning.

Partly to mostly cloudy remain tomorrow, along with the chance for some drizzle through the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon. Clouds decrease Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The clearing skies should allow lows to slide into the 30s and low 40s.

