Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight between a husband and wife at a bar turned into a homicide Sunday night.

LMPD officers were called to the Fox Den about a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Christopher Mayes had been shot. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

”We have had too many of these incidents happen at late-night establishments in the past six months,” Councilman Andrew Owen, District 9, said.

Sunday’s fatal shooting happened in Councilman Andrew Owen’s district.

This year, there have been several shootings plaguing late-night life. In May, there was a shooting at Fourth Street Live where one person died, and four others were injured. Almost two months ago, a shooting at Southern Restaurant and Lounge claimed two lives and injured five people. Just a few weeks ago, a fight at a bar on Baxter Avenue turned into a shooting that injured one person.

City leaders believe late-night violence has escalated to a point where they want to make drastic changes.

”We need to ensure that our city is safe and healthy. One way we can do that is by closing our bars at 2 a.m.,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Councilman Owen wishes the city could increase the police presence near late-night bars. He thinks a combination of closing bars early with more officers around is a better solution to curb the violence.

Jared Fox Matthews, owner of Fox Den Billiards, Bites & Brews, where the shooting occurred, issued the following statement:

“My heart is broke right now. My prayers go out to everyone that is affected by this tragic incident. I received a phone call at 3am from my GM saying a man had been shot at Fox Den. When I arrived, was informed the detective viewed our footage which clearly showed one of our security guards acted in self defense. The individual had been physically and verbally abusive to his wife, he began to threaten her, patrons , and staff with going to his car and getting a fire arm to harm everyone. The couple were asked to leave the bar. He proceeded to physically abuse his wife in the parking lot until she came to the entrance. She hid behind the security guard where the individual approached the entrance and drew his firearm. Our security had to respond immediately. The Fox Den is a locally loved place to enjoy live music, play a game of pool, watch your favorite sports team while enjoying bar food favorites, and catch up with your friends. This incident does not reflect who we are.

Again, this is an unfortunate isolated incident. Our security team responded immediately to protect our patrons and restaurant team. Unfortunately the individual had a weapon and aggressively drew it and threatened our security team.”

LMPD’s homicide unit is handling the investigation. There is no threat to the public, all parties have been accounted for.

