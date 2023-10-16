Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson Mall holds women-owned business expo

By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson Mall heled an event Sunday to help female entrepreneurs.

The shopping center hosted a woman-owned business expo with vendors throughout the mall, but it wasn’t just the vendors as the event also had a lounge area, a prize wheel, mocktails and people dressed as iconic women from movies and television.

“It’s so important to really support our community and to show them that we are there for them,” Jefferson Mall Marketing Director Rabiya Syed said. “We are a part of our community here and really just kind of establish that human connection with other people that I think we so crave around this beautiful shopping experience as well.”

