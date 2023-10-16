Keystone Learning Academy reopens after 10 month closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City leaders and community members joined together Monday to celebrate the grand re-opening of Keystone Learning Academy.

The academy has been closed since Christmas Eve of last year after the entire building was flooded. Thanks to funds from Louisville Metro government’s budget, Lift A Life Foundation and several other local organizations, the academy was able to reopen.

Mayor Craig Greenberg highlighted how important it is to invest in every opportunity to make Louisville a safer, stronger and healthier city.

”We’re working on a detailed plan to make universal Pre-K a reality for all 3 and 4-year-olds in every part of our city, in every neighborhood, in every circumstance that kids are born into,” Greenberg said. “We want kids, like these here at Keystone, to have an opportunity to learn.”

Keystone Learning Academy was originally founded in 1970 as the California Area Family Development Center.

