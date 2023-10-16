Contact Troubleshooters
LMDC receives $250,000 grant for de-escalation, crisis response training

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).(WAVE News)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has received a grant of $250,000 for training that aims at giving staff better skills for dealing with incarcerated individuals.

According to a press release, staff training will partially focus on de-escalation skills, disability awareness, trauma-informed best practices and crisis response.

“Numerous folks in our facility have experienced some form of trauma in their lives, and this training will better equip our staff to effectively communicate and assist them,” Metro Corrections Chief Jerry Collins said.

The grant will also go towards providing LMCD staff with staff management training and more access to behavioral health resources.

“My staff also experience trauma, sometimes on a daily basis,” Collins said. “Access to more resources and training helps to improve the well-being of those that work here, which in turn fosters healthier conditions for everyone.”

The grant money and training will be provided through Bounce Coalition and the Bureau of Justice Assistance. It will last from Oct. 2023 to Sept 2026.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

