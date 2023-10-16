Local UAW strike enters day six

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gloomy, rainy morning couldn’t keep United Auto Workers members off the picket line at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant.

Union workers there have been on strike since Wednesday night, as the UAW continues contract negotiations with the Big Three Automakers: Ford, GM and Stellantis.

To get the $500 weekly strike pay, members must sign up for four-hour picket shifts.

Ford has warned the shutdown of the Truck Plant will have a trickle-down effect, but for now, the Louisville Assembly Plant on Fern Valley Road remains operational.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.