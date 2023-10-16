Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Local UAW strike enters day six

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gloomy, rainy morning couldn’t keep United Auto Workers members off the picket line at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant.

Union workers there have been on strike since Wednesday night, as the UAW continues contract negotiations with the Big Three Automakers: Ford, GM and Stellantis.

To get the $500 weekly strike pay, members must sign up for four-hour picket shifts.

Ford has warned the shutdown of the Truck Plant will have a trickle-down effect, but for now, the Louisville Assembly Plant on Fern Valley Road remains operational.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
KSP Logo
2 women killed in crash on I-71 in Gallatin County

Latest News

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC).
LMDC receives $250,000 grant for de-escalation, crisis response training
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
Interfaith Paths to Peace and the Center for Interfaith Relations held a candlelight vigil and...
Louisville groups hold peace walk and candlelight vigil for all lives lost in Israel and Gaza
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den