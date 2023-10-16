Contact Troubleshooters
Madisonville man facing multiple charges after arrested twice in same day

Elijah Shirley
Elijah Shirley(Hopkins County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say they arrested him twice in the same day.

According to a police report, Elijah Shirley was first arrested Sunday morning for shoplifting.

Police say they were called around 7:55 a.m. to Sunoco gas station for a complaint that Shirley had stolen a cup of coffee and two candy bars.

A report shows police found Shirley eating a candy bar at Victoria Trailer Park. When asked about the candy, he told police the store’s owner gave him permission to take them.

After reviewing security footage, police say they placed Shirley under arrest.

Later that day around 5:20 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Dulin Street for an active burglary.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found Shirley standing near the entrance of Victoria Trailer Park.

Witnesses on scene identified Shirley as the suspect who was inside one of the trailers.

According to a police report, the landlord told police the trailer had been screwed shut, and no one had been allowed inside.

Police say when they asked Shirley about breaking into the trailer he denied it, and said he was living with another woman living in the trailer park. He also claimed that he had been working on the trailer.

Further investigation revealed Shirley was not living with the woman he mentioned to police, nor was he hired to work on the trailer.

Shirley was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail where he is facing a criminal trespassing charge, criminal mischief charge, and a burglary charge.

