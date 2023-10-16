Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old girl he met playing Roblox, other online video games

Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online...
Police determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.(Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAR, Del. (Gray News) – A man in Delaware was arrested and charged in connection with kidnapping an 11-year-old child he met playing an online video game, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A news release issued by prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes states members of the Wayne Police Department investigated reports of a missing 11-year-old child on Sept. 10, 2023.

Officers found her in Bear, Delaware.

Based on their investigation, authorities determined Darius Matylewich met the girl while communicating through several online video games, including Roblox.

They say he took her from Wayne, New Jersey to Bear, Delaware – about 140 miles away from her home - without her parents knowing.

He was arrested in Bear, Delaware, and extradited to New Jersey where he’s awaiting trial.

Authorities could not provide any further information regarding the 11-year-old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
FILE - Four family members were killed in a head-on crash Thursday evening in Deschutes County,...
Family of 4 dies in head-on crash, police say
KSP Logo
2 women killed in crash on I-71 in Gallatin County

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
EPA set to begin demolition of Louisville home found with explosive materials
A Pepper X pepper is shown on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Fort Mill, S.C. The pepper variety is...
Pepper X marks the spot as expert scorches his own Guinness Book heat record
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
In this photo released by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, police respond to the scene of a...
Semi-truck driver killed when Colorado train derails, spilling train cars and coal onto a highway