Pilot survives crash in St. Joe County thanks to plane’s parachute system

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - When you see a parachute, you probably think a person is attached to the bottom of the chute but what about an airplane? That’s exactly what happened this weekend when a plane safely crash landed in St. Joseph County.

The pilot of that aircraft did survive the emergency crash landing that took place Sunday.

According to the BRS Aerospace website, 473 lives have been saved because of the parachutes. Some of the reasons why a parachute would deployed are because of engine failure, loss of control of the aircraft or if the pilot is disoriented and is unable to fly.

Over the weekend a small plane crash landed in St. Joseph County. The plane was able to make a safe crash landing in a corn field thanks to a parachute. Parachutes for planes were invented to prevent fatalities if something were to go wrong while in flight.

16 News Now spoke with Matt Cashore, who has been flying planes as a hobby for more than 25 years and gave a brief history as why the parachutes were created.

“It’s called the Cirrus Airplane Parachute System, CAPS, and the inventor of Cirrus Aircraft came up with the idea of whole air frame parachutes when he was in a mid-air collision and lost part of his wing,” said Cashore, a commercial licensed pilot. “He survived it, but he thought there has got to be a way to make that – to stack the odds in my favor when put into those types of situations and he invented the Cirrus Airplane Parachute System.”

Every pilot that has deployed their parachute correctly has survived a crash landing but once the parachute is deployed the aircraft is a total loss.

