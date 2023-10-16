Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South completely shut down due to injury crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South in Louisville is completely shut down due to a crash that left at least one person injured.

MetroSafe said the call came in on Monday at 8:08 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers are there and wreckers are on their way.

Morning commuters should avoid the area since there’s no word on when any of the lanes will reopen.

