Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South completely shut down due to injury crash

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South in Louisville is completely shut down due to a crash that left at least one person injured.

MetroSafe said the call came in on Monday at 8:08 a.m. Louisville Metro police officers are there and wreckers are on their way.

Morning commuters should avoid the area since there’s no word on when any of the lanes will reopen.

