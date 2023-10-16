Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South in Louisville is back open after a crash that left at least one person injured happened Monday morning

MetroSafe said the call came in at 8:08 a.m.

Louisville Metro police officers, EMS, and wreckers responded to the crash.

Morning commuters were stuck in traffic for hours before the lanes reopened before 10:15 a.m.

