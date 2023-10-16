UK dental students help elementary school children

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - As part of the Seal Kentucky program, University of Kentucky College of Dentistry first-year dental students and faculty dentists made their way to Elliott County Schools to help kids out.

First-year student Breanna Childress said “we get to hang out with the kids for a while and we get our first experience as being a provider so that’s really cool ... I think it’s important that we get right in their, like right in their face at school and they, and they enjoy seeing us because I think we’re younger and we’re not older like their parents ... so it’s really important, even if they don’t get to hear that at home.”

She said, as a kid, the dentist terrified her.

“I hated the dentist. I was so scared of the dentist I was one of those who screamed and cried ... and I knew my dentist -- like he was a family friend, but I was terrified. That kind of helps me get to be on their level and understand where their coming from,” Childress said.

After seeing that the dentist was not so scary, she decided to go to dental school.

“I always knew I wanted to do something where I got to take care of people because I was one of those people that was scared at the dentist,” Childress said.

Elliott County Schools Superintendent Michael Melton said “cause you know we’re an impoverished area ... the research says we don’t get regular dental examinations. So that’s why it’s very important for them to come out.”

Natalie Moore, Family Resource Coordinator for Elliott County Primary and Intermediate Schools, helped to get U.K. students out to Elliott and said it was their first time back since before the COVID pandemic.

“They’re showing exactly what they’ve done like if they have any cavities or anything like that and then you flip the page and there are some dentist around here that will take their insurance that they can go see if they can fix their issues if they have any,” Moore said.

U.K. will be back at the school again Tuesday to help another group of children.

