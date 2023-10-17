Contact Troubleshooters
$250,000 bond set for man accused in deadly Russell neighborhood stabbing

Machir T. Miller
Machir T. Miller(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused in a deadly stabbing in Louisville who was later arrested in Texas made his first court appearance in Jefferson County.

U.S. Marshals arrested Machir Miller in Greenville, Texas two weeks prior to his arraignment. Police allege Miller stabbed Antawane Wallace to death outside a liquor store near 26th and Chestnut back in August.

Miller was arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of murder and wanton endangerment. Police records state Miller was caught on video surveillance during the crime.

His bond is set at $250,000 cash. He’s due back in court next week.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

