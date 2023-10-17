Contact Troubleshooters
EPA demolition work continues on Applegate Lane house

EPA demolition work continues on Applegate Lane house
EPA demolition work continues on Applegate Lane house(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Demolition continued Tuesday on a home full of dangerous chemicals in Louisville’s Highview neighborhood.

The EPA is crushing everything inside the house and processing the leftover chemicals in a steel tank in the backyard. Then they’ll ship it all off to a waste facility.

Last week, safety officials built a wall made of shipping containers around the home.

Demolition started Monday. The EPA estimated it would take about ten days.

We’ll keep you updated as the process continues.

