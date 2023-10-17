EPA demolition work continues on Applegate Lane house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Demolition continued Tuesday on a home full of dangerous chemicals in Louisville’s Highview neighborhood.

The EPA is crushing everything inside the house and processing the leftover chemicals in a steel tank in the backyard. Then they’ll ship it all off to a waste facility.

Last week, safety officials built a wall made of shipping containers around the home.

Demolition started Monday. The EPA estimated it would take about ten days.

