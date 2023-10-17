Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Clearing skies toward sunset

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder tonight
  • Warmer, sunny Wednesday
  • More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough this afternoon with any sun breaks allowing for a few spots to rise a tad higher than forecast on high temperatures. Overall, most will remain in the 50s with a few lower 60s possible.

Skies gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday’s forecast as we warm into the 60s and low 70s for highs.

Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. It will be mild, with lows in the 50s.

Our next front arrives Thursday, bringing rain back into the forecast. Rain chances stick around Friday before we see a cool, sunny weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE Midday Weather - Tuesday October 17, 2023

Most Read

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time
A visual of the dose of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil needed to kill an average adult.
‘Gray Death’ drug mixture reaches Indiana, puts first responders at risk