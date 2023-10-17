FORECAST: Clearing skies toward sunset

WEATHER HEADLINES

Colder tonight

Warmer, sunny Wednesday

More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough this afternoon with any sun breaks allowing for a few spots to rise a tad higher than forecast on high temperatures. Overall, most will remain in the 50s with a few lower 60s possible.

Skies gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday’s forecast as we warm into the 60s and low 70s for highs.

Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. It will be mild, with lows in the 50s.

Our next front arrives Thursday, bringing rain back into the forecast. Rain chances stick around Friday before we see a cool, sunny weekend.

