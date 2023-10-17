FORECAST: The clouds finally depart late Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds slowly thin out late Tuesday

Perfect midweek weather

Showers on the horizon before the end of the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies will continue overnight as low pressure to our east continues to disturb our local atmosphere.

Expect lows in the 40s by the time you wake up on Tuesday morning. Tuesday starts off with continued cloud cover but it will slowly erode away during the late afternoon and evening timeframe.

With moisture thinning out during the day, our sprinkle chance looks very limited. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s to near 60.

Clearing skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday morning.

A light breeze should limit the frost threat during this time. Wednesday is easily the pick of the week with early-day sunshine and highs recovering back into the 70s.

Rain showers move back in on Thursday with our next system, but prospects for a heavier, soaking rain are not good.

A few hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch of rain are possible Thursday and early Friday, which is not nearly enough to help us offset our current drought by much.

Aside from an additional small shower chance early Saturday, the weekend looks fairly dry and somewhat milder with highs in the 60s. The 70s will once again return with drier weather next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.