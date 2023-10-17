Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: The clouds finally depart late Tuesday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 16, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds slowly thin out late Tuesday
  • Perfect midweek weather
  • Showers on the horizon before the end of the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies will continue overnight as low pressure to our east continues to disturb our local atmosphere.

Expect lows in the 40s by the time you wake up on Tuesday morning. Tuesday starts off with continued cloud cover but it will slowly erode away during the late afternoon and evening timeframe.

With moisture thinning out during the day, our sprinkle chance looks very limited. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s to near 60.

Clearing skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s by Wednesday morning.

A light breeze should limit the frost threat during this time. Wednesday is easily the pick of the week with early-day sunshine and highs recovering back into the 70s.

Rain showers move back in on Thursday with our next system, but prospects for a heavier, soaking rain are not good.

A few hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch of rain are possible Thursday and early Friday, which is not nearly enough to help us offset our current drought by much.

Aside from an additional small shower chance early Saturday, the weekend looks fairly dry and somewhat milder with highs in the 60s. The 70s will once again return with drier weather next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 16, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 16, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 10/16
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 10/13
Barrels of Woodford Reserve bourbon age in a rickhouse at the Woodford Reserve distillery in...
Behind the Forecast: Can Weather Change Bourbon’s Flavor?