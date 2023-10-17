FORECAST: Clouds finally exit this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly tonight; Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s

Warmer, sunny Wednesday

More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Skies gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday’s forecast as we warm into the 60s and low 70s for highs. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. It will be mild, with lows in the 50s.

Our next front arrives Thursday, bringing rain back into the forecast. Rain chances stick around Friday before we see a cool, sunny weekend.

