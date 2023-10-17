Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Clouds finally exit this evening

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 16, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly tonight; Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s
  • Warmer, sunny Wednesday
  • More rain returns Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Skies gradually clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow will be the pick of the week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in Wednesday’s forecast as we warm into the 60s and low 70s for highs. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. It will be mild, with lows in the 50s.

Our next front arrives Thursday, bringing rain back into the forecast. Rain chances stick around Friday before we see a cool, sunny weekend.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

