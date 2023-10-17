FORECAST: Clouds will be stubborn for awhile

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy light drizzle this evening

Clouds will rule much of Tuesday

Warmer, sunnier weather for Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overall, cloudy skies will remain intact tonight with any breaks in those clouds allow for isolated locations to dip into the lower 40s overnight. Drier air will flow into WAVE Country on Tuesday.

This should start to break up the cloud deck to allow for increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours, especially west of I-65. Highs will vary from the 50s to 60s based on sunshine amount.

Clouds will continue to decrease into Tuesday night with some areas potentially dropping to frost levels by early Wednesday.

Partly sunny skies return on Wednesday with a warmer flow of air. Expect highs to reach near or even above 70 degrees for a few hours during the afternoon.

Rain showers return on Thursday along with some gusty winds at times. The rain doesn’t look too heavy for now, but that could change as we get closer in time. Scattered showers will remain possible through at least early Saturday with the weekend trending dry overall.

