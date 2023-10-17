Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Clouds will be stubborn for awhile

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy light drizzle this evening
  • Clouds will rule much of Tuesday
  • Warmer, sunnier weather for Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overall, cloudy skies will remain intact tonight with any breaks in those clouds allow for isolated locations to dip into the lower 40s overnight. Drier air will flow into WAVE Country on Tuesday.

This should start to break up the cloud deck to allow for increasing sunshine into the afternoon hours, especially west of I-65. Highs will vary from the 50s to 60s based on sunshine amount.

Clouds will continue to decrease into Tuesday night with some areas potentially dropping to frost levels by early Wednesday.

Partly sunny skies return on Wednesday with a warmer flow of air. Expect highs to reach near or even above 70 degrees for a few hours during the afternoon.

Rain showers return on Thursday along with some gusty winds at times. The rain doesn’t look too heavy for now, but that could change as we get closer in time. Scattered showers will remain possible through at least early Saturday with the weekend trending dry overall.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 10/16
For thumbs
StormTALK! Blog 10/13
Barrels of Woodford Reserve bourbon age in a rickhouse at the Woodford Reserve distillery in...
Behind the Forecast: Can Weather Change Bourbon’s Flavor?
Climate change can impact beer's main ingredients: water, barley, and hops.
Behind the Forecast: Climate Change Tainting Our Beer?