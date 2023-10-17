FORECAST: Finally, some clearing skies tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly sunny and warmer Wednesday

Showers and gusty winds into Thursday

A quiet weekend is expected for WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The persistent cloud deck will finally erode away as we move through the night. It will be a chillier setup with lows into the low to mid 40s by sunrise.

Wednesday looks to be mainly sunny with just some passing high clouds through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will get back on track with upper 60s to lower 70s expected.

Clouds will return to the area as we head into Wednesday night. The southerly wind will also increase with gusts over 15 MPH at times possible after 3 AM.

Sunrise showers expected on Thursday along with a gusty wind of 25-30 MPH at times. We’ll get a midday break with gusty winds and warmer weather. More showers develop into the afternoon and evening hours.

Showers will likely linger into early Friday before fading to the south and east. The rest of the forecast into the weekend will be determined by a clipper that will fly through the northern Ohio Valley late Saturday. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but impacts look low at this time. A much warmer weather pattern takes over next week.

