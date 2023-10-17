Get your Golden Ticket for a chance to win VIP tickets to Derby, Thunder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get a chance to win VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, the 150th Kentucky Derby and so much more with the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation’s Golden Ticket!

Golden Tickets are on sale now. The lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes:

2 all-inclusive tickets to the 150th Kentucky Oaks and the historic 150th Kentucky Derby in Section 324 ($3,388)

A ride for 2 in a Hot-Air Balloon provided by SkyCab Balloon Promotions, Inc. ($450)

2 tickets to The Fillies Derby Ball® ($600)

2 tickets to BourbonVille® ($150)

2 tickets to the They’re Off!® Luncheon ($260)

2 VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville® ($400)

2 tickets to the Great Steamboat Race on the Belle of Louisville ($400)

2 tickets to WineFest ($150)

2 VIP viewing seats at the Pegasus® Parade ($100)

2 signed 2024 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Posters ($300)

$100 gift card for Official Kentucky Derby Festival Merchandise

2 complete sets of 2024 Pegasus Pins and Event Pins – including a Gold Winner Pin ($600)

2 memberships to the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Thorobred VIP Program in 2025 ($200)

Only 1,000 Golden Tickets will be sold for the chance to win a package valued at over $7,000. Each ticket costs $50 and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.

Winners will be drawn on Mar. 28, 2024.

