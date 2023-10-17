Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Get your Golden Ticket for a chance to win VIP tickets to Derby, Thunder

Wylie Caudill's official artwork for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.
Wylie Caudill's official artwork for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.(Churchill Downs)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get a chance to win VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, the 150th Kentucky Derby and so much more with the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation’s Golden Ticket!

Golden Tickets are on sale now. The lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes:

  • 2 all-inclusive tickets to the 150th Kentucky Oaks and the historic 150th Kentucky Derby in Section 324 ($3,388)
  • A ride for 2 in a Hot-Air Balloon provided by SkyCab Balloon Promotions, Inc. ($450)
  • 2 tickets to The Fillies Derby Ball® ($600)
  • 2 tickets to BourbonVille® ($150)
  • 2 tickets to the They’re Off!® Luncheon ($260)
  • 2 VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville® ($400)
  • 2 tickets to the Great Steamboat Race on the Belle of Louisville ($400)
  • 2 tickets to WineFest ($150)
  • 2 VIP viewing seats at the Pegasus® Parade ($100)
  • 2 signed 2024 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Posters ($300)
  • $100 gift card for Official Kentucky Derby Festival Merchandise
  • 2 complete sets of 2024 Pegasus Pins and Event Pins – including a Gold Winner Pin ($600)
  • 2 memberships to the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Thorobred VIP Program in 2025 ($200)

Only 1,000 Golden Tickets will be sold for the chance to win a package valued at over $7,000. Each ticket costs $50 and can be purchased by clicking or tapping here.

Winners will be drawn on Mar. 28, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Clearing skies toward sunset

Latest News

Dosker Manor is a three building high-rise public housing apartment complex in Louisville's...
Dosker Manor residents stranded when elevators stop working
The owners of Shop Bar think the same man has robbed them three times.
Small business suspects same person has robbed them 3 times
Outskirts Tour 2024
Sam Hunt coming to KFC Yum! Center during 2024 Outskirts Tour
Ford warned of economic consequences for the company, communities supported by Ford payrolls,...
Bill Ford to striking workers: ‘We can stop this now’