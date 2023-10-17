Contact Troubleshooters
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover(WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned a new indictment against a Louisville man who was bonded out of jail and skipped his arraignment.

The indictment, which was returned yesterday, charges Jamarcus Glover, 33, with complicity engagement in organized crime, separate charges of complicity in trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, and tampering with physical evidence. He is also facing charges of bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender.

Glover was arrested Saturday, September 30 as part of an investigation by St. Matthews police. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on multiple drug charges including engaging in organized crime, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Glover, along with two others, are accused of trafficking narcotics at a home in the 3000 block of Taylor Boulevard in the Taylor Berry home. Glover allegedly engaged juveniles under 18 years old to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs.

After a $20,000 cash bond was posted over that weekend, Glover was released from LMDC before he could be arraigned on Monday morning. When his scheduled arraignment date arrived on October 4, Glover did not show up for court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Glover was not supposed to be in Kentucky. After pleading guilty to several drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, Glover was sentenced to five years of probation that was to be served in Mississippi, his home state. Glover told the court it would be easier for him to find work there.

Court documents state Glover will be held on a $100,000 cash bond when he is arrested and will be placed into the home incarceration program if the bond is posted.

