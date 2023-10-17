Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the 2023 season

The lodge reported Monday morning that it was only 26 degrees on top of the mountain, saying the weekend’s sleet had turned to snow.
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season
LeConte Lodge sees first snow of the season(LeConte Lodge)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. LECONTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mt. LeConte’s resident lodge saw its first snowfall Sunday into Monday, marking an unofficial start to winter for the popular Great Smoky Mountains destination.

The lodge reported Monday morning that it was only 26 degrees on top of the mountain, saying the weekend’s sleet had turned to snow. The mountain top lodge saw about an inch of snow Sunday night. By Tuesday morning, that number had jumped to four inches.

Caption

Lodge representatives also requested that any hikers tackling Mt. LeConte wear traction gear, since trails have gotten slippery.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover facing additional charges following latest indictment
This gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to...
‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam
The owners of Shop Bar think the same man has robbed them three times.
Small business suspects same person has robbed them 3 times
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Sunny, warmer day before rain chances return
Stellar Snacks announces investment into west Louisville.
Stellar Snacks building $137 million pretzel factory in west Louisville
Four survive Carthage 'miracle' after train drags car 1,000 feet
Four survive Carthage train crash ‘miracle’ after car dragged 1,000 feet
Gene Burch captured this photo from below the rockslide just after it occurred on the morning...
Frankfort man living above rockslide recounts his experiences, history of the area
Future Is Now Nashville will kick off November 4th.
New Future Healers program expanding to Nashville will kick off in November