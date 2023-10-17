Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD helps open unique health and wellness facility for city’s first responders

The Summit Wellness Center on Presidents Boulevard opened October 17, 2023.
The Summit Wellness Center on Presidents Boulevard opened October 17, 2023.
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Summit Wellness Center at 601 Presidents Blvd. is a one-of-a-kind facility for Louisville’s police officers and first responders.

As part of a joint effort between the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Foundation, and Impetus for a Better Louisville, The Summit focuses on every aspect of health for police officers, EMS or Fire employees.

It offers mental health and rehabilitation services and physical therapy similar to what athletes would find inside an NFL, NBA or MLB stadium. There are also financial counseling and family support services. LMPD hopes it serves as a model for police agencies nationwide.

Rebecca Grignon Reker currently serves as the Director of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. Her late husband, Peter Grignon, was killed in the line of duty in 2005.

She’s excited for what the Summit has to offer.

“These officers are responding to our worst nightmares, and they’re doing it for us,” said Reker. “They’re doing it because they love us. They’re not doing it for the pay. We need to take care of them the way they’ve been taking care of us.”

The Summit also includes a full gym, a basketball court, meditation room and a classroom for training. Some resources are also available for immediate family members of first responders.

