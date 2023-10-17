Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting in Shively

(WAVE)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Shively Tuesday afternoon.

Shively police said they responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road around 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30s who had been shot.

SPD Detective Sergeant Jordon Brown said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 502-448-6181, or anonymously at 502- 930-2SPD.

