Man in hospital after shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Shively Tuesday afternoon.

Shively police said they responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road around 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30s who had been shot.

SPD Detective Sergeant Jordon Brown said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at 502-448-6181, or anonymously at 502- 930-2SPD.

