New FBI stats show 2022 violent crime dropped 1.7% nationally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even the slightest downturn in the violence plaguing U.S. communities is better than the alternative.

The FBI’s crime statistics for 2022 show that national violent crime went down just 1.7% compared to the previous year. Murder and non-negligent manslaughter were down 6.1%. Aggravated assault, down 1.1%.

The FBI Louisville field office declined to comment, saying it is still evaluating and looking for regional trends. Others see more of the same.

”Some believe that this has become a new normal. Why? Because the trends are the facts,” Christopher 2X, Executive Director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, said.

The anti-violence activist tracks Louisville homicides and sees a deadly plateau. In 2016, before the pandemic, there was a city record of 118 homicides. That record was broken in 2020, and again in 2021. A drop to 160 in 2022 was not even close to breaking the new pattern of 100-plus homicides a year.

”What goes up must come down? Absolutely,” 2X said. “When do we get there? I don’t believe anybody has a clue because this thing is constantly churning along.”

Louisville Metro 2023 homicides stood at 128 Tuesday morning with 75 days remaining in the year.

“Holding steady is not where we want to be,” LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said. “We want to make sure that we can reduce the number of shootings, reduce the number of victimizations within the city, and that’s absolutely our goal.”

