Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss. (KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating the death of a student on campus Sunday morning, KBTX reports.

Britney Romero appeared to have fallen from a third-floor balcony at Dunn Hall, according to a statement from Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Romero was a freshman health major.

University officials say a Brazos County Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In a statement, Texas A&M officials offered their sympathies and support to the family and students as they continue to navigate this loss.

“We want to emphasize that Texas A&M’s top priority is our commitment to the well-being and safety of all our students. We intend to conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of what happened immediately,” Ramirez said.

The university also shared resources for students during this difficult time, encouraging students to speak with counselors and use Texas A&M’s Helpline at 979-845-2700.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens
Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Clearing skies toward sunset

Latest News

The House of Representatives is voting to see if Rep. Jim Jordan will be speaker. (Source:...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House speaker vote
FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: House nears vote on Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker but Republican holdouts remain
Organisators of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
For the first time, Ukraine has used US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones