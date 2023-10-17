Contact Troubleshooters
Pre-registration for LIHEAP offered to seniors, disabled people on fixed incomes

(WYMT)
By Becca Gibson and Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early registration for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now open.

The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is offering pre-registration for Jefferson County residents who are 60 years of age or older, or are disabled and receiving a fixed income.

Those who qualify for assistance must be within 150% of federal poverty guidelines. For one person, that’s a maximum income of $21,870. For two people, the limit is $29,580.

Additionally, eligible residents will have the opportunity to apply for a discount on their water bill through MSD’s Senior Citizen Discount Program, the release said. Customers 65 or older, with a gross annual household income of $35,000 or less, may be eligible to receive a 30% discount on the wastewater portion of their bill.

Residents who received assistance in 2022 under MSD’s Senior Citizen Discount Program do not need to reapply this year.

Those approved will receive a one-time subsidy. Early bird registration begins Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Oct. 31, or until funds run out.

To apply, schedule an appointment by calling 502-991-8391 or visit online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

For more information, click or tap here.

