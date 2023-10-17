Registration open for 30th running of annual Louisville Throo the Zoo 5K Run/Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo’s annual Throo the Zoo 5K Run/Walk is returning for the 30th year in a row.

Registration is open for the race, which is scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the race will go toward benefitting the Louisville Zoo.

“We are excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the wildest 5K in town!” Louisville Zoo director Dan Maloney said. “We could not do this without the support of our wonderful partners. Thank you to Norton Audubon Hospital for helping to bring this family fitness event to the community.”

In celebration of the 30th anniversary, the Zoo said when a participant signs up for the race, they will be automatically entered into a weekly prize drawing. Prizes include tickets to local visual and performing arts organizations, museums, restaurants and more.

The course takes participants through the zoo, where racers and walkers will have the opportunity to see animal ambassadors like bears, giraffes and sloths.

“Throo the Zoo is a great event that Norton Audubon Hospital is excited to be a part of each year,” Randy Hamilton, chief administrative officer at Norton Audubon Hospital, said. “The Louisville Zoo offers exercise, education and entertainment for the whole family. We value the many great benefits it offers our community.”

Participants who choose to do the race in costume are invited to have their photo taken the morning of the race by Zoo staff.

Racers who are unable to attend the event, or who prefer to get their miles in at home, can register for the Zoo’s Throo the Zoo Virtual 5K race.

Registration is $35 now through Oct. 20 and can be completed online by clicking or tapping here. Prices will increase on Oct. 21 to $40 and then again the morning of the race to $50.

ROAD CLOSURES: Illinois Ave. will be closed from Grenade Ave. to Trevilian from 7 to 8:45 a.m. and Illinois Ave. from Taylor Ave. to Grenade Ave. from 7:45 – 8:45 a.m.

