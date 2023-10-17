Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sam Hunt coming to KFC Yum! Center during 2024 Outskirts Tour

Outskirts Tour 2024
Outskirts Tour 2024(KFC Yum! Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country music singer Sam Hunt will make a stop in Louisville during his recently announced Outskirts Tour.

He is scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. His tour will feature special guests including multi-platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia native Lily Rose.

Hunt will also release his brand-new song “Came The Closest” this Friday. He is known for surprise music drops every few months, including his recent “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest country radio staple, “Outskirts,” the release said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Frankfort Avenue near St. Matthew's.
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Fox Den
Rickey Lewis Kelly
Convicted killer Rickey Kelly released from prison
Larry Gehlbach
Missing 81-year-old man found after over 200 volunteers help FCSO in search
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens

Latest News

Ford warned of economic consequences for the company, communities supported by Ford payrolls,...
Bill Ford to striking workers: ‘We can stop this now’
Fox Den homicide ignites city leaders about bar closing time
EPA set to begin demolition of Louisville home found with explosive materials
Initially, the Applegate Lane house was set to be burned down by the city, but the EPA opted to...
EPA set to begin demolition of Louisville home found with explosive materials