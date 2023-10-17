Contact Troubleshooters
Sheriff’s office: 76-year-old arrested on drug charges in Pulaski Co.; death investigation started

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Pulaski County, and a man is facing drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says they responded to a home on Shoreline Drive yesterday for a status check.

They found a 62-year-old Linda Lawson inside, not breathing.

They administered treatment, but the coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

While inside the home, deputies found more than 50 grams of suspected heroin, oxycodone and nearly a thousand grams of meth.

They searched 76-year-old Johnnie Bullock and found $3,500 on him.

Bullock is facing several drug trafficking and drug possession charges.

Lawson’s death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

