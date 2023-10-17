Small business suspects same person has robbed them 3 times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small business broken into for the third time in the same exact way, and the owners suspect it’s the same person doing it.

The owners of Shop Bar on Barrett Avenue said a man had broken into their shop and robbed them twice before. Now it’s happened a third time in the same way, putting him on their short list of suspects.

The person they suspect is very well known to businesses all over Louisville. He’s been arrested many times for robbing them.

In this case, he hasn’t been charged, but the owners said all the signs point to him.

The last time Gerald Dickerson’s business was broken into was in January. Someone broke a small window on the side of the building and climbed in.

“It can be overwhelming,” Dickerson said to WAVE news back in January. “Emotionally overwhelming. I was pretty mad.”

Fast-forward to another burglary in October, and his feelings haven’t changed.

“It makes me mad,” Dickerson said. “It’s upsetting.”

The glass is now replaced with cardboard because early Monday morning someone broke it to get in and steal thousands of dollars of merchandise.

“This time around, he got more than usual,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said he suspects it’s the same person who he says hit them in January and another time before that.

The man is very well known to the businesses on Barrett Avenue, so much so that a few of them have his picture up on their buildings.

He’s been arrested many times in the past for burglaries. But for now, they can’t prove it.

“We know it was him,” Dickerson said. “It’s his MO. It’s the same exact point of entry and exit and the same exact things stolen, basically.”

Just like in January, Dickerson will find himself measuring and replacing the same window as before. He said it’s not an expense his business needs.

“We run on razor-thin margins, so for him to hit us, I take it very personally,” he said.

Dickerson spent most of the day shopping for more security equipment to put up around his business.

