Speed Art Museum breaks ground on outdoor Art Park

Speed Art Museum reopens with Andy Warhol exhibit
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new spot is opening up in Louisville for people to enjoy nature and art.

The Speed Art Museum broke ground on their new Art Park, three acres of land surrounding the museum on Third Street on the UofL Campus.

When it’s finished, the Art Park will be a free public green space and cultural experience. It will have 13 contemporary sculptures surrounded by trees, flowers and new walking paths around the museum.

The Chair of the Speed’s Board of Trustees talked about why it’s so important for this new park to be free.

“Art really is for everyone and this is our way of making it available and free for anyone who wants to appreciate and enjoy art,” Chair of the Speed’s Board of Trustees Lopa Mehrotra said. “And if art’s not your thing, nature might be your thing- or just a place to explore and dream and enjoy a quiet moment, or make something really exciting happen.”

The new project is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

