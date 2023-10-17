‘You feel like you are being robbed’: Louisville man victim of in-store gift card scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is out of hundreds of dollars in gift cards after a scammer replaced the real ones in a Kroger store with fakes.

“This is a 200-dollar piece of plastic,” said Anthony Mapp, who purchased the Blank Gift Cards at Kroger. “You feel like you are being robbed.”

Mapp bought the gift cards to build up his Kroger fuel points. He didn’t know his gift card purchases were a part of a scam. Criminals take real gift cards off the shelves, remove the codes, and put them back. Customers like Mapp unknowingly load fake gift cards and the money goes straight into a scammer’s wallet.

“So consequently, between June 20 and those two on October 13, I have $750 floating in cyberspace somewhere that I don’t have access to,” Mapp said.

The BBB said if anyone finds themselves in this situation, call the businesses’ corporate offices or customer service line to report the gift card issue. Mapp feels like this gift card scam has made him a consumer advocate. He hopes people can beware of this issue and protect their money.

“When you see these things that are wrong, you got to stand up, because there are other people who may be hurt too,” Mapp said. “The way the economy is right now with everything, every penny, dollar and dime counts.”

A representative from Home Depot said Mapp will be getting replacement cards. They also said this gift card scam is an increasingly popular way for criminals to use different stores to target victims. Home Depot says they are closely monitoring this type of activity and have prevention measures in place.

WAVE also reached out to Kroger, but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.