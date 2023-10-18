Burglary investigation uncovers murder plot between mother and daughter in Jackson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a murder conspiracy between a mother and her daughter is uncovered, suddenly, the mother is found dead and her daughter faces new charges.

Jackson County deputies said it all came to light Wednesday after a lengthy investigation involving murder, poisoning and burglary.

The story begins in December 2022 when Harold Allen suddenly died.

Jackson County deputies believe he was poisoned by his wife, Marsha Allen and his stepdaughter, Ashley Jones. Investigators said this all came to light during a burglary investigation in September 2023.

Marsha Allen called deputies saying that her home on North State Road 135 had been burglarized. Officers began investigating the burglary and uncovered that two men, Steven White and Nathaniel Kane Napier, were responsible.

They also found that the two men were hired and helped in the burglary by Allen’s daughter, Ashley Jones.

Detectives then got access to Marsha’s cell phone during the investigation but also stumbled upon evidence of another crime, the poisoning of Harold Allen. Detectives said they found messages between Marsha and Ashley conspiring to murder Harold by poisoning in December 2022.

Investigators seized additional evidence and questioned Marsha, but released her while they continued their investigation.

That investigation continued until this week, when Marsha’s family members contacted deputies saying they couldn’t get in touch with her. Deputies went to Marsha’s home to check on her but found her dead.

The next day, detectives questioned Marsha’s daughter, Ashley, who finally admitted to the murder conspiracy involving her stepfather the previous year. She said she ordered ethylene glycol off the Internet but pointed to her now-dead mother as the one who actually put the poison in Harold Allen’s drink.

Ashley Jones was arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and burglary on Wednesday.

Authorities have not disclosed Marsha’s cause of death and the sheriff’s office declined to answer any additional questions.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff Rick Meyer at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department (812)358-2141.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.